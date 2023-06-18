Prairieville man arrested for sex crimes involving a juvenile in New Jersey

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ - A Prairieville man faces several charges after he was arrested in New Jersey for trying to meet a teenage girl for sex.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, 34-year-old Spencer Caudle traveled from Louisiana to Toms River, New Jersey, on May 23. While there, he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators found Caudle planned to return to New Jersey to meet the victim for sex once more. On June 16, Caudle arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport, where he was arrested by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Caudle was booked on charges of sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, luring and enticing of a child and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

This is an ongoing investigation.