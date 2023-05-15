84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prairieville man arrested for allegedly setting mobile home on fire with residents inside

1 hour 1 minute 31 seconds ago Monday, May 15 2023 May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 8:48 AM May 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - The State Fire Marshal arrested a man for allegedly setting a mobile home on fire with as many as six people inside. 

According to the SFM, the Prairieville Fire Department responded to the fire around 6:30 a.m. on May 5. Firefighters found there had been six people inside the mobile home at the time, but everyone was able to escape without injury. 

Investigators found the fire started in a bedroom and was intentionally set. They also found that two of the home's occupants, 37-year-old Jeremy Scherer and 43-year-old Jason Finley, had been arguing several hours prior to the arson. The two men reportedly were involved in a physical fight and threatened each other with weapons, which led to investigators receiving warrants for both men's arrests. 

Trending News

Finley was arrested May 5 for aggravated assault. Scherer was arrested May 12 for aggravated assault and aggravated arson. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days