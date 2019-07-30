Prairieville man arrested for allegedly setting fire to rented mobile home

86°
Tuesday, July 30 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - A 35-year-old man is facing one count of simple arson after he allegedly set fire to a trailer he was renting on Sunday.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says Steven McKneely intentionally set a fire to the bedroom of a mobile home he was renting with his mother on Camp Drive.

Crews from the Prairieville Fire Department assisted the blaze. Witnesses say McKneely was the only occupant of the trailer at the time of incident, and prior to the fire he'd been asking around for a lighter.

He's been booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on one count of simple arson.

