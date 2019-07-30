86°
Latest Weather Blog
Prairieville man arrested for allegedly setting fire to rented mobile home
PRAIRIEVILLE - A 35-year-old man is facing one count of simple arson after he allegedly set fire to a trailer he was renting on Sunday.
The State Fire Marshal's Office says Steven McKneely intentionally set a fire to the bedroom of a mobile home he was renting with his mother on Camp Drive.
Crews from the Prairieville Fire Department assisted the blaze. Witnesses say McKneely was the only occupant of the trailer at the time of incident, and prior to the fire he'd been asking around for a lighter.
He's been booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on one count of simple arson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Watch: Sneaky lion plays with children at New Orleans zoo
-
Officials to hold meetings addressing Louisiana Civil Rights Trail
-
LSU says policy of athletics giving money to university is being 'reevaluated'
-
15 months of Social Security benefits appear in bank account by error
-
Deputy made daring save 175 feet above the river as pregnant woman...