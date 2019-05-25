79°
Prairieville man arrested after deputies find more than 30 pounds of marijuana in vehicle

Friday, May 24 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH- A man in Prairieville is in jail  after deputies say he was part of a drug-trafficking scheme.

Tyrone Whittington, 30, was arrested Friday evening after authorities found more than 30 pounds of marijuana inside a car he was in during a traffic stop.

The department says a tip from Baton Rouge police helped lead to the drug bust.

He was booked into Ascension Parish Jail on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana, and no driver’s license on person. 


