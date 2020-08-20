Prairieville man arrested, accused of lighting cheating girlfriend's mobile home on fire

Donald Ray Norris

ASCENSION PARISH- A Prairieville man was arrested Thursday for setting his girlfriend's mobile home on fire.

The State Fire Marshal's Office (SFM) arrested 42-year-old Donald Ray Norris and he was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on one count of Aggravated Arson.

Emergency crews responded to an early morning house fire on Tuesday, Aug. 18 in the 38000 block of Stanley Street in Prairieville.

Investigators found surveillance video that showed an individual running from the scene as a glow appeared from the home, officials report. SFM determined the fire was intentionally set.

Deputies learned that Norris and his girlfriend had been at odds for several days.

Witness statements indicate that Norris believed his girlfriend cheated on him and had threatened to burn her mobile home down.

SFM investigators identified Norris as the individual seen running from the home after the fire ignited. He was arrested shortly after.

This is an ongoing investigation.