Prairieville man accused of downloading pornography depicting children, animals posts $450,000 bond

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville man accused of downloading pornography depicting children and animals posted bond and was released earlier this week, jail records show.

Cody Madere posted a $490,000 bond on Thursday.

Madere was arrested after Ascension Parish deputies searched a device they say belongs to Cody Madere and found dozens of child pornography files, some involving children under 13 years old. One file depicted sexual abuse of an animal, APSO said.

Madere was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on April 23 on 16 counts of child sexual abuse materials, six counts of child sexual abuse materials under 13 and one count of sexual abuse of an animal.