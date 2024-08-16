81°
Prairieville home's garage catches fire early Friday morning; cause unknown
PRAIRIEVILLE — A home caught fire early Friday morning in Prairieville, fire officials said.
Prairieville Fire Department crews were dispatched to the residential structural fire on JD Broussard Road around 12:35 a.m. According to fire officials, the fire started in the home's garage and the occupants had already left the building when firefighters arrived.
The fire was contained by 1:10 a.m. and no injuries were reported, fire officials said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
