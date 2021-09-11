Prairieville home completely destroyed by fire

Photo: Prairieville Fire Department

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man woke up from a nap to find his home on fire and had to jump out of a back window to safety.

Prairieville Fire Department said a home at 16438 Highway 929 caught on fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said the man was the only person home at the time of the fire, and he suffered minor scrapes and scratches from climbing out of his window.

Fire officials said the home was completely destroyed by the flames. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, but officials said it was not due to power restoration in the area.



"This area has been powered back up for about a week now," Prairieville Fire Chief Mark Stewart said.