Prairieville firefighters contain house fire on Maddie Drive

PRAIRIEVILLE - Firefighters in Prairieville worked to contain a house fire along Maddie Drive on Monday.

The Prairieville Fire Department posted photos of the home, which showed smoke billowing upward from what looked like the attic area.

A photo showed firefighters going into the home to fight the flames through a cut-out opening in the garage door.

No information about what sparked the fire was released.