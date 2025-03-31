Prairieville firefighters contain house fire on Maddie Drive

79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, March 31 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Firefighters in Prairieville worked to contain a house fire along Maddie Drive on Monday. 

The Prairieville Fire Department posted photos of the home, which showed smoke billowing upward from what looked like the attic area. 

A photo showed firefighters going into the home to fight the flames through a cut-out opening in the garage door. 

No information about what sparked the fire was released. 

