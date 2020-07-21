Prairieville firefighters called to early morning blaze caused by electrical problem

PRAIRIEVILLE - Firefighters in Prairieville were dispatched to a house fire early Tuesday morning and linked the cause of the fire to an electrical problem.

The Prairieville Fire Department reported the incident via its social media account Tuesday, explaining first responders were sent to a house fire on West Hillside Drive earlier that morning.

Firefighters said, "first units arrived to find light smoke inside the residence." Crews used a Thermal Imaging Camera to quickly pinpoint the source of the smoke, and discovered it was caused by a malfunctioning circuit breaker.

Thanks to the quick response of first responders, no injuries or damages were reported.

In concluding their social media post regarding the incident, representatives with the Prairieville Fire Department reminded citizens to "have an emergency exit plan and to test their smoke alarms monthly."