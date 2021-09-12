Prairieville Fire Department hosts ceremony marking the 20th Anniversary of September 11th

PRAIRIEVILLE- In Ascension Parish, the Prairieville Fire Department took time to host a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

"Quite a bit of time has gone by since that fateful day, so we just consider this to be a very important anniversary 20 years down the road," said Fire Chief Mark Stewart for Ascension Parish Fire District #3.

The flag was flown at half staff Saturday over the department's building.

Inside, ceremonial bells tolled as first responders and residents paid tribute to the lives lost.

It was one of the darkest days in US history. Two decades later, the emotions are still raw for so many people.

"I was assigned to work down at Ground Zero during my time there," Stewart said.

He stood by the flag as he recalled helping out in the aftermath on that dreadful day.

"It was such a terrible thing to see. I wish and hope that nobody ever going forward has to see anything like that again," Stewart said.

During the ceremony, the fire department revealed their new 9/11 memorial that now stands out front.

If you stop by, you'll see a piece of the twin towers hanging on display, a plaque that reads "Never Forget," and a firefighter's gear set out in honor of first responders.

"Having this little piece of New York with us here in Prairieville is a good reminder that our country stands together when faced with the worst," Representative Tony Bacala said.

It's a day we'll never forget, a day we'll share with those too young to remember, and a day that changed our nation forever.