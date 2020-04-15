Prairieville family holds socially distancing parade for 90-year-old grandma

PRAIRIEVILLE – With the stay-at-home order in affect, it's become the new norm: drive-by parades to celebrate our loved ones on their birthday. One family in Ascension Parish joined in, saying they didn’t want a major milestone to just pass them by.

“When it started I said, 'oh my goodness,'” Mary Ann Stafford said. “I was so tickled it. It was fun!”

Mary Ann recently turned 90 years old. She and her family planned to have a big get-together, but those plans changed unbeknownst to her.

Mary Ann was told to go out on her porch Friday, where she watched car after car drive past her with passengers holding ‘happy birthday’ signs.

“It was such a nice break, and even though we weren't able to talk or hang out we still got to see the entire family and friends that we normally only see during special occasions like this," said Brandi Brouillette, Mary Ann’s granddaughter. "So it was so positive and heartwarming to see everyone come together during such a crisis."

A lot of people participated. Mary Anne has eight kids, 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Brouillette says the event showcases how much their maw maw means to their family.

“You can just tell by the love and outpouring that she made a big impact on so many people.”