Prairieville church holds outside service for Mother's Day

PRAIRIEVILLE - More than a hundred members from the Fellowship Church in Prairieville attended a special Mother's Day service Sunday morning.

Since the service could not be held at the usual location due to COVID-19 Rev. Kirk Jones found a way to preach his sermon on Dutchtown's High School practice field.

It's good for the soul and the spirit," says Rev. Kirk Jones, pastor of Fellowship.

The church was able to hold a service for Mother's Day, congregating their first service since March 8.

"We are going to be able to hear one another and see one another worship the Lord and just be in this place together. We're excited to be able to have that opportunity," Rev. Jones said.

New and long-time members were excited to finally worship God with some familiar faces once again.

Churchgoers like Kim and Paul LeBlanc have been members of the Fellowship Church for almost 10 years.

"We're so glad that we are able to get back together now, even during all of this crazy COVID-19 stuff," said Kim LeBlanc.

Randy Crawford, another church member expressed that he was attending this Sunday service no matter what.

"If I live in fear every day with the thought of anything can happen, I'm not living," Crawford said.

Even though the Fellowship Church has more than 1,200 members, less than 200 showed up to the outdoor service to praise the Lord while practicing social distancing.

"We've asked everyone to wear a mask," said Rev. Jones.

Being able to hold a service while safely doing it means that this will not be the last outdoor service.