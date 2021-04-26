PPP loan taken out in business owner's name without their knowledge

DENHAM SPRINGS - Some strange money games are happening in Livingston Parish. An area business owner finding herself listed as having a PPP loan, even though she hasn't received the money.

Now, Brittany Hopkins is afraid she'll have to pay back thousands of dollars she doesn't have and is trying to figure out how this all happened.

"It's just greed. It's selfish, and it's sad," Hopkins said.

Hopkins owns a small yard sign business called 'My Yard Signs it All.' She was hoping to take out a Paycheck Protection Program loan but says she was denied.

"I needed it. But it wasn't something I was like, 'oh my God, I got to find out why I was denied,'" she said.

Then she got a call from the bank.

"It wasn't until, you know, the bank contacted me to verify things. Verify what? I didn't get anything," she said. "They got a manager on the line and they're like you have $82,500 in your name."

Hopkins pulled up the loan on the PPP loan website and found the loan is under her name and business address, but her personal information and business details are different. The loan is listed as a special needs transportation company, not a yard sign business.

"This is something that I would have to pay back had I not caught this," she said.

Now she's working to clear her name and trying to figure out who took out the loan. Hopkins says since her name hasn't been added to the business account, she has no access to any of the funds.

She has filed a fraud complaint with the Small Business Administration and is working to file a police report.