PPE Marketplace opens up for regional businesses to reopen safely

BATON ROUGE - With businesses in the phase to soon reopen their doors there have been a lot of concerns with being able to protect visitors and employees.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) announced on Thursday that they are working with Lyons Specialty Company, LLC to source and supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at competitive rates to the Capital Region business community.

Businesses are slowly reopening and are concerned about their ability to reopen up safely since protective gear is hard to come by due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We have heard from businesses across the region that access to PPE threatens their ability to reopen safely,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC.

To assist in the reopening of the economy BRAC has started up a PPE Marketplace to help businesses recover in a safe way.

“We encourage businesses to secure their PPE supplies now in advance of the anticipated May 15 start of the Phase 1 reopening of the economy to ensure employee, vendor, and customer safety,” said Knapp.

The PPE Marketplace is updated regularly and is selling items such as disposable 3-ply sanitary masks, N95 masks, gloves, hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol, alcohol wipes, sanitizing towels, disinfectants, and more.

Anyone can use the PPE Marketplace and does not have to have any current or prior relationship with BRAC in order to buy supplies.

“We are pleased to partner with BRAC to provide businesses the necessary PPE products as they begin the reopening process. Everyone is aware of the supply chain issues with these products. In this collaborative effort with BRAC, we have been able to not only secure the quantities needed, but also procure these products at the best possible prices. By rolling this process into our normal daily warehouse operations we have been able to create a streamlined workflow to create a hands free / touch free pickup process at our Port Allen distribution facility. We are all anxious to get the businesses in our area open again and the Louisiana economy back on track,” said Hugh Raetzsch, Jr., CEO of Lyons Specialty Company, LLC.

Businesses can place orders for next day, hands-free pickup in Port Allen.

Ten percent of sale proceeds made through the PPE Marketplace will go toward supporting BRAC’s COVID-19 recovery priorities

Click here to access the PPE Marketplace.