PPE Marketplace up and running for local businesses to re-open safely

BATON ROUGE - As businesses prepare to reopen their doors, health and safety concerns arise for customers and employees.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced Thursday that they are working with Lyons Specialty Company to source and supply personal protective equipment (PPE) at competitive rates to the Capital Region business community.

BRAC stated they are actively responding to business concerns over the accessibility and affordability of the protective gear as it is hard to come by during the coronavirus outbreak. They say if these issues are not addressed, there is a major risk to the reopening of the region's economy.

“We have heard from businesses across the region that access to PPE threatens their ability to reopen safely,” Adam Knapp said, President and CEO of BRAC.

“We encourage businesses to secure their PPE supplies now in advance of the anticipated May 15 start of the Phase 1 reopening of the economy to ensure employee, vendor, and customer safety,” Knapp said.

The PPE marketplace can be accessed here.

According to the release, the PPE marketplace is updated regularly, selling items such as disposable three-ply sanitary masks, N95 masks, gloves, hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol, alcohol wipes, sanitizing towels, disinfectants, and more.

The marketplace is open to all and does not require any current or prior relationship with BRAC.

CEO of Lyons Specialty Company, Hugh Raetzsch, says in collaboration with BRAC, they have been able to secure the quantity of PPE needed and produce the products at a fair price.

By rolling this process into our normal daily warehouse operations, we have been able to create a streamlined workflow to create a hands-free, touch-free pickup process at our Port Allen distribution facility, Raetzsch said.

Raetzsch says they are anxious to get local businesses open and Louisiana's economy back on track.



Ten percent of sale proceeds made through the PPE Marketplace will go toward supporting BRAC’s COVID-19 recovery priorities, according to the release.