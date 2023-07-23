80°
Latest Weather Blog
Powerful earthquake shakes Chile
Trending News
SANTIAGO, Chile - A powerful earthquake shook southern Chile on Sunday, prompting officials to order an evacuation of coastal areas to guard against a possible tsunami.
The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.7 and said it struck at 11:22 a.m. local time (9:22 a.m. EST; 1422 GMT) near the southern tip of Chiloe Island, about 25 miles southwest of Puerto Quello and at a depth of 20 miles. The area is relatively sparsely populated.
Chile's naval oceanographic service declared a preventative tsunami alert and officials began evacuating coastal areas in the southern part of the country.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'And We Went' installation at Baton Rouge Gallery serves as reminder of...
-
1-year-old boy battling cancer for the second time
-
LSU grad student no longer allowed to teach after vulgar tirade
-
EBR debuts new culturally-inclusive, vegetarian options as part of upgraded lunch menu
-
Three people ejected, one dead after Tuesday night crash in Livingston Parish