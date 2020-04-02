Powerball suspending minimum starting jackpot increases between drawings

The Louisiana Lottery announced Thursday that minimum starting jackpots and minimum jackpot increases will be temporarily eliminated due to waning participation in recent weeks.

Starting after the April 8 drawing, starting jackpots and jackpot increases between drawings will be based on estimated sales an interest rates with no minimums.

“Our primary concern is to ensure the health and safety of our employees, players and retailers, while making the necessary operational adjustments to fulfill our mission to generate needed revenue for Louisiana,” Louisiana Lottery President Rose Hudson said.

The changes take effect after the drawing on April 8. Until then, the advertised Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is a guaranteed $180 million. If the jackpot rolls, it will grow to a guaranteed $190 million for the April 8 drawing. If the jackpot is won on Saturday night, it will reset to a guaranteed $20 million for the April 8 drawing and continue to grow based off sales and interest rates moving forward.