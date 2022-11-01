Latest Weather Blog
Powerball prize soars to $1.2 billion after no winning tickets sold
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.
The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot.
The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13.
The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
Although the advertised top prize Wednesday will be an estimated $1.2 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Wednesday night’s drawing will be an estimated $596 million.
No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, meaning there have now been 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner — a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
