Powerball prize at $730M after no Mega Millions winner; Wednesday's winning numbers here

40 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, January 20 2021 Jan 20, 2021 January 20, 2021 10:44 PM January 20, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A $730 million Powerball prize is on the line Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot is the fifth-largest ever, coming only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million.

The winning Powerball numbers are 53, 60, 40, 68, 69.

The Powerball is 22.

