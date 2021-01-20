Powerball prize at $730M after no Mega Millions winner; Wednesday's winning numbers here

BATON ROUGE - A $730 million Powerball prize is on the line Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot is the fifth-largest ever, coming only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million.

The winning Powerball numbers are 53, 60, 40, 68, 69.

The Powerball is 22.