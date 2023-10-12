62°
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues - Check numbers here
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.73 billion after no one matched the game’s six numbers Monday and won the giant prize.
Wednesday night's numbers: 24, 52, 40, 22, 64 - Powerball 10
There has been no winner for 35 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022. The largest jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.
