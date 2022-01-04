Powerball jackpot soars to $610 million after months with no winner

There were no winners in Monday night's Powerball drawing for an estimated $522 million.

The winning numbers on Monday were 02, 13, 32, 33, 48 and Powerball 22, CNN reports.

The new estimated jackpot increased to an estimated $610 million for Wednesday, making it the ninth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

It's been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.