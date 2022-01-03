37°
Powerball jackpot soars to $540 million after months with no winner

1 hour 22 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, January 03 2022 Jan 3, 2022 January 03, 2022 8:50 PM January 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

After 38 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the Powerball winnings rose to $540 million.

Winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 3 are 2, 13, 32, 33, 48 and 22. 

The jackpot was previously $500 million but was raised after no ticket matched all six numbers draw in Saturday's drawing.

It now has an estimated cash value of $384.3 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Oct. 4 in California when a single ticket won a grand prize of $699.8 million -- the fifth largest prize in Powerball history.

