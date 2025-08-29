80°
Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion
BATON ROUGE — The Powerball lottery jackpot has reached $1 billion after no one correctly matched all six numbers on Wednesday night.
The jackpot has been rolling over since the last winner on May 31 and now sits at the sixth-largest prize amount in Powerball history.
Drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.
If someone wins the jackpot on Saturday, they can opt to spread the prize out into 29 annual payments or take a lump sum of around $453 million.
Anyone's odds of winning are around 1 in 292 million, according to Powerball's website.
