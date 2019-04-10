74°
Powerball jackpot estimated at $625M before Saturday drawing

Saturday, March 23 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An estimated $625 million jackpot is on the line in Saturday's Powerball drawing.
  
It would be the seventh-highest U.S. lottery jackpot ever. The estimated lump sum payout would be $380.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning are roughly 1 in 292.2 million.
  
No one has won the Powerball jackpot since the day after Christmas. Twenty-four drawings since then have failed to produce a winner, including the drawing on Wednesday.
  
The buyers of three tickets shared the country's largest jackpot. It was a nearly $1.59 billion Powerball prize drawn on Jan. 13, 2016. A South Carolina purchaser won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That was the nation's second-largest lottery prize ever.

