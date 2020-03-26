Powerball game adjustments include $20 million starting jackpot

The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) that operates Powerball and the Louisiana Lottery, announced temporary game changes in response to changing player participation amid the COVID-19 emergency.

Following the next jackpot win, Powerball’s starting jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity prize) with minimum roll increases of $2 million between drawings. Previously, the starting jackpot was $40 million with a $10 million minimum increase between rolls.

“Even with the current jackpot steadily increasing, our Powerball sales –like other lotteries around the country -- have decreased due to consumer behavior shifts under stay-at-home orders as our state responds to the current health crisis,” said Louisiana Lottery President Rose Hudson.

These changes are not expected to be permanent; however, MUSL’s Powerball Game Group will monitor sales and determine when and if the game can revert back.

Saturday’s advertised jackpot is a guaranteed $160 million (annuity) with a cash value of $122.4 million. If the jackpot is won in Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) for the Wednesday, April 1 drawing with minimum jackpot roll increases of $2 million between drawings.

More information on Powerball, can be found on the Lottery’s website: www.louisianalottery.com/powerball and anyone seeking assistance for gambling addiction should call 877-770-7867.