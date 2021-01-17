64°
Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpot increases again
The time to get those lottery tickets is now!
After again not having a winner in Saturday night's drawing, the Powerball jackpot soared to a stunning $730 million. The Mega Millions top prize also climbing...that number now at $850 million, third largest jackpot in U.S. history.
The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Tuesday and the next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
The largest lottery jackpot won in the United States was a Powerball worth $1.586 billion in January of 2016.
