83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Powerball: 3 win big in Louisiana Wednesday night; $1.5B prize still up for grabs

4 hours 25 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, November 03 2022 Nov 3, 2022 November 03, 2022 12:01 PM November 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

It wasn't the coveted billion-dollar prize many people hoped for, but three Louisiana residents still scored big after the Powerball drawing Wednesday night. 

According to the Louisiana Lottery website, two people won the $50,000 prize and one person won the $100,000 prize.

The $100,000 ticket was bought in Vinton. The $50,000 winners bought tickets in Natchitoches and Geismar. 

With no one in the country claiming the Powerball jackpot, the winnings rocketed up to $1.5 billion, the third-highest prize in history. 

Trending News

The next drawing takes place on Saturday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days