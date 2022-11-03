83°
Latest Weather Blog
Powerball: 3 win big in Louisiana Wednesday night; $1.5B prize still up for grabs
It wasn't the coveted billion-dollar prize many people hoped for, but three Louisiana residents still scored big after the Powerball drawing Wednesday night.
According to the Louisiana Lottery website, two people won the $50,000 prize and one person won the $100,000 prize.
The $100,000 ticket was bought in Vinton. The $50,000 winners bought tickets in Natchitoches and Geismar.
With no one in the country claiming the Powerball jackpot, the winnings rocketed up to $1.5 billion, the third-highest prize in history.
Trending News
The next drawing takes place on Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Photos: Dogs rescued from burning home along Airline Highway
-
Police chase along I-10 ends in parking lot on College Drive; troopers...
-
After meeting man on social media, woman raped at gunpoint in LSU...
-
College Drive police chase
-
Legislator tells WBRZ mayor's proposal, execution of Stormwater Utility Fee was 'outrageous'
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints