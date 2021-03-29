Power returned to most Donaldsonville residents after Sunday night crashed caused brief outage

DONALDSONVILLE - Over 1,500 Entergy customers were without power in the Donaldsonville area on Sunday (March 28) evening.

By early Monday, most of the power was restored, but Entergy was working to have electricity restored to the few who were still without lights.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Highway 308 at Christy Drive in Donaldsonville was temporarily shut down in both directions on Sunday night due to downed power lines across the roadway from a single vehicle accident.

However, officials informed WBRZ that as of 1:30 a.m., the northbound lane was opened to allow traffic through.

