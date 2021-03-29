45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Power returned to most Donaldsonville residents after Sunday night crashed caused brief outage

12 hours 8 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, March 28 2021 Mar 28, 2021 March 28, 2021 7:27 PM March 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Over 1,500 Entergy customers were without power in the Donaldsonville area on Sunday (March 28) evening.

By early Monday, most of the power was restored, but Entergy was working to have electricity restored to the few who were still without lights.  

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Highway 308 at Christy Drive in Donaldsonville was temporarily shut down in both directions on Sunday night due to downed power lines across the roadway from a single vehicle accident.

However, officials informed WBRZ that as of 1:30 a.m., the northbound lane was opened to allow traffic through. 

Should officials provide WBRZ with additional information in relation to this incident, this article will be updated. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days