Power returned at Westdale Middle after transformer blows

5 hours 54 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, February 18 2026 Feb 18, 2026 February 18, 2026 12:44 PM February 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Westdale Middle Magnet School lost power Wednesday after a transformer blew outside the gymnasium, according to a statement from the school.

The school said all students and staff are safe, but parents could check out their child if they wished to.

Power was returned later in the afternoon, and the school will be open on Thursday, parents were told.

