Power restored to over 81,000 customers, shelter accommodations being arranged for evacuees

ALEXANDRIA - With more than 154,000 still without power in Louisiana and many evacuees still unable to access their damaged homes and neighborhoods, officials are working as quickly as they can to provide aid to those who need it.

Cleco announced Monday morning that power has been restored to over 81,000 customers, or 58 percent, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura.

And shelter accommodations have been set up in Alexandria as The Reception Center at Shrine on Airline / Zephyr Field has now closed, according to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

Evacuees in need of shelter can go to the reception center to be placed in a non-congregate shelter as one becomes available.

The reception center will be open 24/7 until further notice:

Alexandria Reception Center

Alexandria MegaShelter

8125 Hwy 71 South

Alexandria, LA 71302

Open 24/7

Additional information may be obtained by texting LAShelter to 898-211 or by calling 2-1-1.