Power restored to most after outages reported along Airline Highway near EBR-Ascension parish line

UPDATE: As of Wednesday morning 86 customers in East Baton Rouge were still without power.

BATON ROUGE - More than 3,000 households are being affected by a power outage near the East Baton Rouge Parish line.

The outages were first reported after 3 p.m. in several neighborhoods between Highland Road and LA 42.

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time. Entergy says it's working to resolve the problem.