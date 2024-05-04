75°
Power restored to most after outages reported along Airline Highway near EBR-Ascension parish line
UPDATE: As of Wednesday morning 86 customers in East Baton Rouge were still without power.
BATON ROUGE - More than 3,000 households are being affected by a power outage near the East Baton Rouge Parish line.
The outages were first reported after 3 p.m. in several neighborhoods between Highland Road and LA 42.
The cause of the outages is unknown at this time. Entergy says it's working to resolve the problem.
TRAFFIC LIGHTS OUT: Power outage knocks out signals along Airline Highway from Highland to LA 427 into Ascension Parish— WBRZ TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) September 3, 2019
