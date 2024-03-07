81°
Power restored to Ascension residents after morning outage
ASCENSION- Electricity has been restored to residents after broken equipment left thousands without power.
The outage started at 4:26 a.m. According to Entergy, equipment on a utility pole broke and left over three thousand residents in the Gonzales and Prairieville areas without power.
Power was restored before 8 a.m.
