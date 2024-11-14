72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Power restored in Juban Crossing area after early-morning outage

Thursday, November 14 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - Power is restored after an outage early this morning in the area around Juban Crossing. 

At around 6 a.m., 1,500 customers were out of power under Entergy in the area around Juban Crossing. Power was restored shortly before 7 a.m..

WBRZ has reached out to Entergy for more information on what caused the outage. 

