77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Power restored in East Baton Rouge after storms Thursday

4 hours 27 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 April 25, 2019 2:38 PM April 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Most of the power has been restored to customers in EBR after storms rolled through the area Thursday morning.

The power company says about 4,800 people were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish as of 2:30 p.m. Electricity was restored within a matter of hours.

Outage numbers are relatively low in other neighboring parishes. However, customers in Donaldsonville still have a significant amount of outages.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days