Power restored at EBR School Board office after hours-long outage Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge school system's central office on South Foster Drive lost power Wednesday morning.
The main office for EBR schools spent much of the morning without electricity or phone services. The school system announced around 12:30 that power had finally been restored.
School officials said the outage was caused by equipment damage.
