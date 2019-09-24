86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Power restored after squirrel causes morning outage in downtown Baton Rouge

1 hour 11 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, September 24 2019 Sep 24, 2019 September 24, 2019 9:54 AM September 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored in downtown Baton Rouge after a morning outage.

The outage was reported before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Several people were trapped in elevators due to the lack of electricity. 

Entergy told WBRZ the outage was caused by a squirrel that got into a substation. The animal died.

Power was restored to customers before 10 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days