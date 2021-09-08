Power restoration efforts continue after Ida; just over 300k outages in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - As of Wednesday morning, 325,315 are without power in Louisiana due to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ida. Local power company, Demco reports that 25,508 of their clients are in the dark and Entergy's outage total clocks in at 299,807.

Demco provides restoration updates on Ascension, Livingston Parish

On Tuesday, Demco updated the public on its efforts in areas that withstood especially severe damage when Ida rolled through the region on August 29 and August 30.

The company said Ascension Parish was one such area in need of extensive repairs. While 72% of Demco members have been restored, the company says there are still 4,000 members without power.

According to Demco, "Damage assessment continues as crews clear affected areas. Most three-phase main lines have been assessed: 430 broken poles and no count yet on total transformers... Damage on the eastern side of the parish in the Maurepas area is extensive."

The energy company also touched on what its crews are finding in Livingston Parish, saying, "When the storm shifted its course east of Baton Rouge, it also slowed down which caused more devastation. Damage assessments in Livingston Parish were nothing short of disastrous - 470 broken poles and countless trees took down critical DEMCO infrastructure. Our hearts go out to all who are affected. Hundreds of crews are working to clear damage and rebuild to get power back to our members."

Demco explained Tuesday that power restoration is a multi-step process and can be complex after a storm like Ida.

Entergy says technical difficulties may lead to delays in power status availability

On Tuesday Entergy encountered a few snags while attempting to restore power across south Louisiana. The company issued a message to customers, saying, "Ida ravaged communities across southeast Louisiana, causing connectivity and other associated issues. As a result, we are experiencing technical difficulties that may lead to delays in power status availability through our outage reporting tools, including the View Outages map and other tools. If you're having issues, please visit our site for more details."

Entergy added that due to Ida's impact on the area, it is suspending all disconnect notices, late fees and no customer will be disconnected for non-payment if affected by the storm.

The company sent crews to the Livingston Parish town of Springfield on Tuesday, where they worked extensively to restore power.

Early Wednesday morning, roughly 5,000 outages are reported among Entergy customers in Livingston Parish.