Power outages, road closures as severe weather hits capital area

BATON ROUGE - Some roadways are shut down and thousands of homes are without power in East Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes Friday afternoon.

According to Entergy and Demco estimates, roughly 9,000 customers are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish. About 3,000 appear to be affected in Livingston Parish, with another 2,000 impacted between East Feliciana, West Feliciana and St. Helena parishes.

DOTD also reports Old Hammond Highway is closed in both directions between Sherwood Forest Boulevard and South Flannery Road due to a fallen tree. Burbank Drive is also reportedly closed at Nicholson Drive due to street flooding.

Both power providers are currently monitoring the outages, but there is no estimate on when power might be restored at this time.