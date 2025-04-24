81°
Latest Weather Blog
Power outages reported in Baton Rouge off Tiger Bend Road
BATON ROUGE — Over a thousand people were without power in Baton Rouge.
DEMCO reported outages near the Shenandoah area off Tiger Bend Road.
As of 11:30 a.m., only 122 customers were without power.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Water levels rising across the capital region, roads begin flooding after Thursday...
-
Drug Take Back Day happening nationwide this weekend - BRPD will collect...
-
2une In Previews: 10th annual Bob Jackson Crawfish Boil-Off
-
New Orleans Saints quiet on draft plans, quarterback health
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Former Station Manager John Spain looks back on his...