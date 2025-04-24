81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Power outages reported in Baton Rouge off Tiger Bend Road

Thursday, April 24 2025 7:47 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Over a thousand people were without power in Baton Rouge.

DEMCO reported outages near the Shenandoah area off Tiger Bend Road. 

As of 11:30 a.m., only 122 customers were without power.

