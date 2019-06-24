Power outages reported across multiple parishes Monday

BATON ROUGE - Both Entergy and Demco are reporting outages Monday as severe weather moves through the area.

Entergy first reported that more than 2,000 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish were without power. By around 12:30 p.m. more than 80 were still effected in the parish. There were also less than 30 in East Feliciana Parish without electricity after noon.

Demco numbers also dropped as the day went on. A total of 10 customers were still effected in West Feliciana, Ascension, and Livingston parishes.

Officials say some wind damage has been reported in East Feliciana Parish. Reports say a portion of a tree fell across a truck and boat in Jackson. A large tree limb also fell across a power line causing the limb to catch fire.