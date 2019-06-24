69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More than 2,000 without power as outages reported across multiple parishes

1 hour 34 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 June 24, 2019 5:30 AM June 24, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Both Entergy and Demco are reporting outages Monday morning as severe weather moves through the area.

Entergy is reported that more than 2,000 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish and around 400 in Livingston Parish are without power. An outage has also been reported in East Feliciana Parish where 75 customers are without electricity.

According to the Demco outage map, more than 750 are without power in East Feliciana Parish. There are also more than 400 in East Baton Rouge Parish and around 320 in Livingston Parish effected by the outages. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days