59°
Latest Weather Blog
Power outages in Livingston Parish close Springfield schools, Wednesday
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Nearly 3,000 customers were without electricity in Springfield, Wednesday morning when a power line went down across Highway 42.
Officials have announced that students at Springfield High, Middle, and Elementary should not report to school Wednesday.
Classes are expected to resume Thursday, Jan. 9.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to deliver state of the city address, Wednesday
-
Tuesday marks 12 years since LSU's last national championship win
-
'I hope he's had a little magic,' family of Billy Cannon says...
-
Two Baton Rouge Police officers arrested in separate Livingston Parish cases
-
Family, friends mourn woman killed by teenage burglar