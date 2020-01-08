54°
Power outages in Livingston Parish close Springfield schools, Wednesday

Wednesday, January 08 2020
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Nearly 3,000 customers were without electricity in Springfield, Wednesday morning when a power line went down across Highway 42.

Officials have announced that students at Springfield High, Middle, and Elementary should not report to school Wednesday.

Classes are expected to resume Thursday, Jan. 9. 

