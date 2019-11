Power outages impact nearly 200 Baton Rouge residents

BATON ROUGE – As South Louisiana gears up for the upcoming freeze, some residents find themselves without power.

According to Entergy, on Tuesday morning about 143 Baton Rouge area customers were without electricity and Demco reports that about 44 of its customers were without power.

Demco says it is working to restore the outages.

At this time, neither company has provided a specific reason for the outages.