Power outages for some could linger for a few days, Entergy warns

BATON ROUGE - Entergy crews will spend much of Sunday assessing the damage to lines and power poles after wind and rain damaged electrical infrastructure Saturday and again in some places Sunday morning.

As many as 20,000 were without power in a few parishes Saturday and only a few thousand had power restored by Sunday morning.

Power crews were trying to reconnect the easiest outages Sunday but some will require repairs. An Entergy spokesperson told WBRZ around lunchtime Sunday, the damage assessment was ongoing, and there was no definitive time on when power would be fully restored. It may take a few days, for the most damaged parts of the grid to be repaired.

Sunday morning Demco reported that less than 1,000 customers across its entire grid were without electricity.

For most of Saturday, all of Morgan City was without power. By the next morning, Cleco reported that more than 16,700 were still affected by the outages.

The CEO of Entergy was with crews assessing damage and making repairs in Baton Rouge Sunday.