Power outages, downed trees and a metro flash flood watch - Torrential weather Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - The region was battered by a bout of heavy rain, winds and a handful of weather alerts Tuesday.

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, Iberville and West Baton Rouge until 9:30 Tuesday night.

***FLASH FLOOD WARNING*** for the boxed area. Look out for rising water. DO NOT drive on flooded roads. #WBRZwx pic.twitter.com/NnWZANJBtL — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) April 28, 2020

Two to three inches of rain has already fallen across portions of the area with an additional one to two inches of rain likely. Low-lying areas prone to flooding in a rapid rain storm may experience flooding Tuesday evening. Places like swollen small creeks and streams, low streets and underpasses could flood.

A tornado warning was issued earlier for parts of Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes where in Hammond, some 10,000 people were without power and there were immediate reports of trees down as the powerful storm system moved through.

As of 5:30, most power customers near downtown Hammond and parts southwest and northwest of the city were without power.

Police reported trees were down in the area.

Between 5 and 6 Tuesday evening, the area was under a tornado warning as a storm system moved from the west.

Around 5:30, the I-55 traffic camera at the US 190 exit was seen shaking before the video feed froze as power in the area was knocked out. Click HERE to see the nearly 40 second video clip.

Damage to building awnings and siding was reported in parts of Hammond along Morrison Blvd.