Power outages affect nearly 900 residents, early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - A power outage in the North Acadian Thruway/Eden Park area left nearly 900 residents without lights or heat.

The outage occurred early Thursday morning, around 5:30 a.m. and Entergy representatives say crews are patrolling the area to investigate the cause.

Service workers have yet to find a downed powerline or faulty wire, so it's taking longer than usual to get to the root of the problem.

An area off Bluff Road, near Oak Park Avenue was also impacted by an outage around 5:10 a.m.

Entergy says 440 customers were affected and crews are working to restore power as soon as possible.

This article will be updated as Entergy continues to assess each situation.